Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham reacts to Leeds United loss as Kevin Phillips hails 'world-class' Whites moment
Leeds United lost for the first time since October as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Tuesday night
Leeds United's seven-game Championship unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Jobe Bellingham, brother of Real Madrid star Jude, scored the only goal of the game as he bundled a header home with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.
It was a result that saw Leeds lose ground to Ipswich Town, as Kieran McKenna's relentless side came from behind to beat Watford and go top of the table. Leicester City are in action at home to Millwall on Wednesday night.
Phillips hails 'world-class' Meslier save
In a disappointing result for Leeds, goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a moment of brilliance in the first half to keep the scores level at half time. The Frenchman flew across his goal to claw away a header from Jenson Seelt and ex-Sunderland striker Phillips is convinced he will not see a better save this season.
“I can’t see any goalkeepers making a better save this season,” said Phillips on Sky Sports. “It’s almost behind him, you can see Seelt’s reaction, he thinks he’s scored, but it’s actually come off Rodon. He’s ready for it, he’s not rooted and this is just a world-class save.”
Jude Bellingham reacts to result
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham took time out from his busy schedule to react to Leeds' defeat at Sunderland. The England international regularly posts about his brother's Sunderland exploits on social media and last night was no different as Jobe scored the goal which handed defeat to the Whites.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Bellingham said "let him cook" as Sunderland posted the full-time score with a photo of his brother Jobe. Jude was also in action on Tuesday night as Madrid won 3-2 at Union Berlin thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Dani Ceballos. Leeds loanee Brenden Aaronson came off the bench in that game but played just eight minutes as Berlin finished bottom of their Champions League group with two points from six games.