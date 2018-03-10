Reading v Leeds United: Six things you need to know

Have your say

Reading have not won a Saturday home game at the Madejski Stadium this season heading into today's clash with Leeds. Here's everything you need to know...

Paul Heckingbottom is winless in four previous Championship meetings with Reading.

The Whites have failed to score in five of their last six Championship meetings at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant has scored three goals in his last three starts against Leeds.

Leeds have lost back-to-back league matches by at least three goals for the first time since November 2003.

Reading have lost one of their last eight home league matches against Whites (W3, D4).

Both Reading and Leeds have notched just seven Championship point since the beginning of the New Year. Only Sunderland have acquired less in a similar period (6).