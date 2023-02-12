Rayo’s sporting director David Cobeño hopes to extend Andoni Iraola’s contract at Estadio de Vallecas beyond the end of this season when his current deal expires. It comes in the wake of Leeds United’s interest in the Basque coach, who has guided the Madrid side to fifth in the LaLiga table.

Iraola helped Rayo gain promotion back to the Spanish top flight two seasons ago, before securing a 12th place finish last term. This year, Los Franjirrojos are in the European qualification places at the halfway stage of the season, punching well above their weight given the financial disparity between themselves and Spain’s top clubs.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Cobeño said: “We are calm because we have a lot of confidence in Andoni. We have a close relationship. The communication is daily and fluid. Even though there was interest, we knew that Iraola was going to continue with us.

ALMERIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 08: Head Coach Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between UD Almeria and Rayo Vallecano at Power Horse Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Almeria, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

"Yes, that is the main objective [to extend Iraola’s contract]. We're very happy with him and he's very happy with the club, the fans, the atmosphere,” Cobeño added.

"Hopefully that will make him continue for another season. It will be difficult for us because there will be a lot of teams [interested] in the summer. Playing in Europe would be an attraction, for those who are here and those who could come.”

Iraola reportedly has a £7 million release clause in his Rayo contract, which the former Athletic Club defender would be required to pay, should a club come in for him before the end of his current deal, which expires this summer.

The coach has previously signed one-year contracts at Vallecas, after a brief stint with Mirandes in Spain’s lower leagues and a spell coaching in Cyprus.