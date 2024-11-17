Rave reviews for Leeds United teen on new level full debut and next target eyed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving Leeds teen has earned rave reviews after a personal international first.

Teen Leeds United midfielder Sam Chambers is quickly eyeing his next target after a new personal first on the international front.

Chambers, just 17, made his debut for Scotland’s under-19s last month and the midfielder was handed a first start in Saturday afternoon’s Euros under-19s qualifier at home to Liechtenstein for which fellow Leeds youngster Rory Mahady was named on the bench.

Chambers lined up to the right hand side of a five-man midfield and earned plenty of praise for his performance during 74 minutes on the pitch. The Whites youngster was eventually substituted for Celtic’s Kyle Ure with 16 minutes left as Scotland eased their way to a 4-0 success.

The Tartan Army youngsters are back in action on Tuesday evening at home to France. Taking to his Instagram story, Chambers posted a photograph of himself firing in a shot on his full youth international debut and declared: “Onto France.”

Writing about Chambers, Scotland scouting platform The Young Team wrote on X: “Sam Chambers a stand-out in Scotland u19s’ interesting formation. In today’s 4-0 win v Liechtenstein, Neil MacFarlane used a sort-of lop-sided 3-5-2/3-3-4. Chambers played a RCM/RM role, often very wide & always displaying great close control & dribbling. Top prospect.”

One reply read: “There are undoubtedly several very talented players in the squad like Miller, Borland, Chambers and One. Hopefully they progress at current rate.”

Young Whites keeper Mahady was an unused substitute.