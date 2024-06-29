Rasmus Kristensen wait continues as decision taken on Leeds United defender
A Rasmus Kristensen wait continues with a fresh decision taken on the Leeds United full-back.
Kristensen - who spent last season on loan at Roma - is part of the Denmark squad at the Euros but the 26-year-old was an unused substitute for all three group stage games which saw draws against Slovenia, England and Serbia.
The three-point haul led to the Danes finishing second in Group C, sealing a Saturday evening last 16 meeting against hosts Germany for which Kristensen has again been named on the bench as his wait for Euros minutes continues.
Former Leeds defender Robin Koch is also on the bench for Germany for the 8pm kick-off in Dortmund.
