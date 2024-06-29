Rasmus Kristensen wait continues as decision taken on Leeds United defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wait for Rasmus Kristensen continues.

A Rasmus Kristensen wait continues with a fresh decision taken on the Leeds United full-back.

Kristensen - who spent last season on loan at Roma - is part of the Denmark squad at the Euros but the 26-year-old was an unused substitute for all three group stage games which saw draws against Slovenia, England and Serbia.

The three-point haul led to the Danes finishing second in Group C, sealing a Saturday evening last 16 meeting against hosts Germany for which Kristensen has again been named on the bench as his wait for Euros minutes continues.