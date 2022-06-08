Rasmus Kristensen: the decorated international primed to play the Jesse Marsch way

Following the arrival of Brenden Aaronson in May, Kristensen has been drafted in to bolster the Whites' full-back reserves, with Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas set to miss out on the start of the 2022/2023 season as they recover from surgery.

United completed the £10m swoop for the Danish international after Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund expressed a significant interest in Kristensen.

Like Aaronson, Kristensen joins from RB Salzburg and has experience of working with Whites boss Jesse Marsch, though his journey as a football player began many years previously in his native Denmark.

Aged 15, Kristensen signed his first youth contract at Superliga side FC Midtjylland and made a breakthrough into the senior squad just three years later.

The 19-year-old Kristensen became a vital player to Midtjylland in his second season with the first team and his performances earned him the attention of Dutch giants Ajax, who signed the defender in January 2018.

In Holland, Kristensen's game time was limited, with his contribution confined to cup games and infrequent Eredivisie bench appearances - though he was named in several Champions League squads and got an eight-minute taste of European action when Erik ten Haag brought him on at AEK Athens to see out a 2-0 Group E win in November 2018.

Rasmus Kristensen celebrates Denmark's 2-1 Nations League win over France in June. Pic: Frank Fife.

After winning the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup double in the summer of 2019, Kristensen made the switch to RB Salzburg where Marsch had just taken over as manager.

Kristensen became a regular Champions League starter at the Austrian side, though the second half of his maiden season at the Red Bull Arena was spoiled by a hamstring injury.

In his second term, though, Kristensen makes 31 appearances as Salzburg storm to a second successive Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double.

During the 2021/2022 season, the Dane made his full senior debut in a World Cup qualifier against Scotland while being handed the responsibility of donning the armband several times by Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle.

Rasmus Kristensen has won five top-flight European league titles in his career. Pic: Andreas Schaad.

In May, Kristensen celebrated winning yet another Austrian league and cup double before joining up with Denmark to compete in the Nations League.