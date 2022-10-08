Rasmus Kristensen on where Leeds United can finish, Wilfried Zaha vow and battling 'best friend'

Leeds will take in their first away game for over a month at Crystal Palace on Sunday and Kristensen will likely be in combat with Eagles forward Wilfried Zaha if given the nod at right back.

Kristensen will also face a battle against one of his best friends in Palace's fellow Danish international Joachim Andersen but the Leeds defender is champing at the bit ahead of Sunday's clash at Selhurst Park and full of hope for United's season as a whole.

"I think we can do really well," said Kristensen, asked by LUTV where Leeds could finish this year.

UP FOR IT: Leeds United's Danish international right back Rasmus Kristensen. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

"It's difficult to say a place in the table and stuff like this but I think and I have the feeling also from the first games that we can have good and high expectations."

Leeds currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, three points above Palace who are fourth bottom.

Kristensen, though, says there is a deeper story to the position of an Eagles side of whom the defender keeps a close eye on due to his friendship with Andersen.

"They had a really tough schedule," said the Dane.

"I watched some of their games also to watch Joachim play and I think they have done really well so in many ways I feel like they have done better than their points are saying.

"He (Joachim Andersen) is one of my best friends.

"We have fun together and we played together in the youth academy in Denmark.

"He's a great guy and I am really happy that he is doing so well."

Sizing up the prospect of facing Zaha with a vow that he is relishing the challenge, Kristensen admitted: "It's for me probably one of the best one v one players not only in the Premier League but also in the world.