Leeds approached Tuesday night's hosting of the third-bottom Toffees sat fifth in the very early Premier League table but fell behind in the 17th minute as the visitors broke to feed Anthony Gordon to slot past Illan Meslier.

The Whites then lost striker Rodrigo to a shoulder injury but Luis Sinisterra struck a fine equaliser ten minutes after the interval and United right-back Kristensen felt Leeds then had ample opportunities to record a victory.

"I feel like we played a good game," said Danish international defender Kristensen to post-match media.

CRUCIAL INTERVENTION: From Leeds United's Danish international right back Rasmus Kristensen, above, pictured with a Leeds salute after Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Everton at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"We knew they were going to sit back a bit and play on the counters and unfortunately we gave up the first goal and that makes it like a mountain to climb.

"But we came out in the second half with a lot of energy and we did well and I think the inside feeling was that we had the chances to win the game as well."

Leeds had 14 shots at goal compared to Everton's seven and five on target as opposed to just two from the Toffees.

But one of Everton's best chances was kept out by Kristensen who blocked a goal bound Amadou Onana header from close range in the 79th minute from a Toffees corner.

Kristensen celebrated the block like a goal - and why not he reasoned.

"Obviously I was just happy," said the Dane.

"I thought if I didn't touch it with my head, it would be a goal and that would have been crucial.

"I think as a defender sometimes you are allowed to celebrate when you are denying a goal."

Reflecting on the injury to Rodrigo, Kristensen admitted: “Obviously he's a great player.

"He has a lot of quality.

"He has four goals in the Prem (so far this season) and he has been great for us.