Danish international right-back Kristensen ended three years at Austrian side RB Salzburg when joining Leeds for around £10m this summer.

The Dane then played the full duration of United's first five Premier League games of the new season but missed this month's clash at Brentford due to a knock picked up in training.

Kristensen, though, was still named in his country's latest squad for this month's Nations League games and says he is back "completely ready" and now fully aware of just how tough the Premier League is.

NEW LEVEL: For Rasmus Kristensen, above, at Leeds United. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

The 25-year-old tough-tackling Dane says that he is already improving upon adapting to and ‘accepting’ the new level and optimistic of further progress at Leeds when the Premier League season resumes next month.

"You hang on tooth and nail to be able to keep up, and it moves you," said Kristensen of Premier League football to Danish outfit BT.

"I can also feel that on myself just from match one to match five.

"I think there has already been progress, and I think it will get better and better.

"Where I may have been a leader in terms of physique and intensity in Austria, it is equalised on a completely different level now.

"It has also been a challenge for me to have to accept it.

"I felt I was well prepared for it, but it's something else when you stand there.

"So it's been great to get started and find my place in it."

As for his fitness and recovery from injury, Kristensen declared: "I'm completely ready.