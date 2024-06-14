Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forecasts have been made for a Leeds United trio - with the biggest backing for Rasmus Kristensen.

Contrasting fortunes are predicted for Leeds United’s trio of players at the Euros, with Rasmus Kristensen expected to come out best.

Whites triumvirate Kristensen, Max Wober and club captain Liam Cooper are all competing at Euro 2024 which begins this evening when Cooper’s Scotland side take on hosts Germany in Munich in Group A which also contains Hungary and Switzerland.

Kristensen, meanwhile, is part of the Denmark squad who have been drawn in the same group as England, Serbia and Slovenia whilst Wober is with Austria who must contend with France, Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

The Whites trio all represent teams who are taking on big favourites in their respective groups and the bookmakers have cast their verdicts on how far they think each team will go.

The grimmest forecast is for Scotland who the oddsmakers think will exit at the group stage by finishing bottom of Group A, Steve Clarke’s side 6-5 favourites to finish last.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the last 16 plus the four best third-placed sides. The bookmakers think that Austria will finish third in Group D behind France and the Netherlands yet without going through to the knockout stages. In the market for Austria’s stage of elimination, a Group Stage exit is comfortably favourite at 5-4.

As part of strong backing though, Kristensen’s Denmark outfit are expected to finish as runners-up to England in Group C to seal a place in the last 16 and a match against the winners of Group A which is envisaged to be Germany. That obstacle, though, is expected to spell the end of the road for the Danes.

England are 4-9 favourites to win Group C but Denmark are comfortably next best at 9-2, well ahead of Serbia at 8s and Slovenia at 20s. But in the market for Denmark’s stage of elimination, a round of 16 defeat is comfortably favourite at 11-8 ahead of Group Stage exit at 12-5.