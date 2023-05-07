Rarely seen Leeds United man's good day, Whites fan's bad day and off-camera Man City moments

When the Spaniard, a second half substitute, struck the ball into the back of the net, the scoreline was somehow still only 2-0 to the title-favourites and by making it so close, the Whites introduced nerves to the Etihad.

A point would have been sporting robbery, but a Leeds team who have been blown away by Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth did enough to earn the appreciation of their fans at full-time. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

NEW SET UP: Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce and assistant Karl Robinson with Kristoffer Klaesson, left, and Weston McKennie, right, after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Rodrigo

Sam Allardyce spoke of how clinical Leeds would need to be at the Etihad and Rodrigo embodied it with that finish. The club's top goalscorer will be needed again against Newcastle United because chances might come at a premium in that one too. Any goal from here on in could take on huge importance so a confident Rodrigo will be a powerful weapon for Allardyce.

Adam Forshaw

The most minutes he's played in Premier League action since February of last year, Forshaw was Leeds' best performer in a struggling midfield and was singled out as taking on great importance by Allardyce, who felt three in midfield would be vital.

Bad day

Junior Firpo

Riyad Mahrez is a nightmare and as Allardyce said, almost impossible to stop when he wants to cut back onto his stronger foot. Firpo was one of a number of players who were left chasing shadows at times against truly world class opposition. Not every game will be as difficult as this one.Erling Haaland

The league's most prolific striker forgot his shooting boots, against the team he supports. He air-kicked, hit the woodwork and saw a shot saved by Joel Robles. He also risked the wrath of his manager by giving up the chance to take a penalty. An off day in a truly remarkable season for the big striker.

Kalvin Phillips

How the Leeds lad would have dearly loved to have got on the pitch against his boyhood club. Alas, he did not add to his eight Premier League substitute appearances and 102 minutes of top flight action, not even with Rodri getting a rest. Getting in the best team in the world is as difficult a task as any in world football.

Off-camera moments

Cooper, Dallas and Adams arriving to support the team, greeting Summerville, Gnonto and Rutter who were out on the pitch prior to the warm-ups.

The trio of injured players being coaxed into photos by a group of Leeds fans enjoying some Etihad hospitality.

Adams taking his place on the touchline with staff to watch the warm-ups.

Dallas and Phillips with a warm embrace. The ex-Leeds man had catch-ups with various staff members and players.

Allardyce and Pep Guardiola had a catch up too when the teams arrived at the Etihad and the Leeds boss was enjoying a coffee.

Karl Robinson calling the squad in for a huddle at the end of the warm-up then sending the team to go and applaud the fans.

The team huddle waiting for Robles, who needed to touch the crossbar first.

An animated Robinson rushing to the edge of the technical area to give his opinion to Allardyce who stayed out on the edge for the duration. Skubala and Keane offering their thoughts more sporadically. Keane grew into it though, staying out next to Allardyce more and more as the game went on.

Struijk and Aaronson having to wait to make their entrances. Allardyce putting an around the defender and pointing out exactly what he wanted from him. The challenge for the penalty was not it and Allardyce's body language said as much.

Allardyce was also furious when a free-kick was awarded to the hosts at 2-1, as Robinson had a go at the lino and Keane stretched out his arms, questioning referee Andy Madley.