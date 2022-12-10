Rare chance for Leeds United attacker but young Whites star is overlooked

Ian Poveda is on a season-long loan at Blackpool but the 22-year-old had not featured in the last three games for the Tangerines. Poveda had bagged just 11 minutes in two outings from the bench over the side’s last ten games but the attacker was brought on as boss Michael Appleton’s first change in the 66th minute of Saturday’s Championship hosting of Birmingham City. Poveda replaced Shayne Lavery with the score goalless and neither side were able to find a breakthrough in a goalless draw. Elsewhere, loaned out Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were both named on the bench for Millwall’s Championship clash against Wigan Athletic at The Den which ended in a 1-1 draw. Shackleton was brought on with three minutes left but Cresswell was an unused substitute.