Rapidly emerging Leeds United youngster continues progress with international outing

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Jeremiah Mullen played an important role in helping United’s under-23s to promotion this season and the defender also made the bench for the first team’s last two games of the campaign.

Mullen was then named in this month’s Scotland under-21s squad and the Whites defender started Thursday evening’s friendly against Norway which ended in a goalless draw despite Dire Mebude hitting the post in the final minutes. The two teams will meet again on Sunday in another friendly for an 11am kick-off. Mullen has now amassed three outings for Scotland’s under-21s, having only made his debut for the team in March.