Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Murder investigation launched into 'tragic death' of man found in road
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

Rapidly emerging Leeds United youngster continues progress with international outing

A rapidly emerging Leeds United youngster continued his fine progress with an international outing on Thursday evening.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read

Eighteen-year-old centre-back Jeremiah Mullen played an important role in helping United’s under-23s to promotion this season and the defender also made the bench for the first team’s last two games of the campaign.

Mullen was then named in this month’s Scotland under-21s squad and the Whites defender started Thursday evening’s friendly against Norway which ended in a goalless draw despite Dire Mebude hitting the post in the final minutes. The two teams will meet again on Sunday in another friendly for an 11am kick-off. Mullen has now amassed three outings for Scotland’s under-21s, having only made his debut for the team in March.

START: For Jeremiah Mullen, above, for Scotland's under-21s. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.START: For Jeremiah Mullen, above, for Scotland's under-21s. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.
START: For Jeremiah Mullen, above, for Scotland's under-21s. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.
Related topics:ScotlandNorway