Much of the Leeds United fanbase is resigned to losing winger Raphinha this summer.

The 25-year-old's influence on matches, ingenuity on the ball and game-changing output has alerted Europe's elite clubs and national team manager Tite to his ability.

STRIKE: Leeds United winger Raphinha scores a consolation at Elland Road as the Whites lose to Arsenal (Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Having shoehorned himself into the Brazilian setup, Raphinha appears destined to feature prominently at this year's winter World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of an Elland Road stay appears slim with reported interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The player himself is content with allowing his agent - former Portuguese international Deco - and Leeds United dictate his future, although it is understood the offer of a Leeds renewal is likely to be rebuffed by Raphinha's representatives, in search of a new challenge.

As a fully-fledged international in the peak years of his career, Raphinha will want to compete at the highest level domestically and internationally.

Currently, Leeds cannot offer European football unlike the throng of top clubs chasing his signature.

The Athletic have reported London trio Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea are interested in bringing Raphinha to the capital.

Raphinha himself admitted in a 2021 interview with The Players' Tribune that he 'grew up' on Thierry Henry's goals.

"I’d be watching the Prem with my dad on the free-to-air channels," he said. "Henry was flying, man. The runs, the finishes, it was crazy. I also remember that the stadiums were always full. The songs, the shouts. The noise. I can’t remember the details, but I was probably sitting in a run-down bar somewhere in Restinga when I made the vow. One day I’m going to play there."

Arsenal are one of a number of sides capable of offering a financial package which outstrips Leeds' bargaining power, however the club did not secure Champions League football for next season.

Spurs, Chelsea and Barcelona on the other hand will be competing in Europe's premium continental club competition in 2022/23.

That said, the Blues are tailing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele who is set to leave on a free transfer later this month, while the Catalan club await Dembele's exit before they explore the possibility of launching an official bid for Raphinha.

Additionally, there is a romantic element to the 25-year-old making a Barcelona switch this summer.

Raphinha shares a childhood connection with Camp Nou icon Ronaldinho which has stood the test of time.

"Ronaldinho was born in the community where I grew up, so my dad and my uncles knew him. I always wanted to be like Ronaldinho. The things he did, the way he enjoyed every minute on the pitch. I was transfixed.

"I have met Ronaldinho many times since then, and I feel blessed to consider him a friend. I get even more starstruck now than when I was a kid!! It feels unreal to hang out with the guy you used to watch on YouTube and TV. He even watches my games and says that he admires the way I play."

Leeds are not expected to stand in the way of Raphinha this summer, if the club receive a palatable bid which accurately reflects his value at Elland Road and adequately compensates for his loss.