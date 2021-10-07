Raphinha waits in Venezuela as Leeds United winger nears possible Brazil debut

Raphinha has joined up with the Brazil squad for the first time having been forbidden from fulfilling his call up to the squad for September's internationals due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

But the 24-year-old was once again selected by Brazil boss Tite for the squad for October's World Cup qualifiers and Raphinha is on the bench for the game that kicks off at 12.30am BST.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus partners Flamengo's Gabi upfront, flanked by Flamengo's Everton Ribeiro and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta out wide.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is suspended for the contest and Liverpool ace Bobby Firmino is injured.

Real Madrid striking sensation Vinícius Júnior is also on the bench which includes Ajax winger Antony as the other main attacking option.

Manchester United's Fred is also amongst the substitutes.

Brazil are facing three games in eight days as Tite's side will be back in action on Sunday evening with another World Cup qualifier against hosts Colombia.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Another qualifier at home to Uruguay then awaits in the early hours of next Friday morning (1.30am) - 37.5 hours before Leeds are back in Premier League action at Southampton for a 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-off.

