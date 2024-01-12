The future of former Leeds United forward Raphinha remains up in the air amid interest during this January transfer window. The winger left Elland Road for Barcelona in the summer of 2022 for around £50million, but he hasn't been able to reach his full potential at Camp Nou, at least not yet.

The 27-year-old has come in for criticism aplenty from Barca fans despite scoring, on average, once every five league games for the Catalan club from out wide. The winger was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the summer, but Barca decided to keep hold of him despite continuing to face financial challenges.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent reports have suggested that sporting director Deco needs to push through a significant sale in the near future to keep the club's finances ticking over, and Raphinha appears the most likely, given there is interest from Saudi Arabia.

Reports in Spain suggest Al Hilal are interested this month, and that they could offer Barca a profit with talk of a £55million offer. But according to Catalan press, Deco, who previously represented Raphinha as his agent, believes the winger can still reach his potential with Barcelona, and he is said to be reluctant to sell the Brazilian.