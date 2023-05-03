Newcastle United have made a verbal offer for Barcelona forward Raphinha, with the Magpies willing to pay as much as €80m for the former Leeds United man, per reports in Spain.

Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, an outlet known to be closely aligned with Barcelona, reports Newcastle are interested in the Brazilian as they aim to finish in the Premier League top four and secure Champions League football.

Raphinha has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Barca this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

However, his future at the Camp Nou is uncertain due to the club’s troubling financial situation. La Liga are said to have been made aware of Newcastle’s offer as Barca’s finances are monitored by the league.

Raphinha was strongly linked with Chelsea and Arsenal last summer, but held out for a move to Spain amid serious interest from the Stamford Bridge club.

Both London outfits have continued to be linked with the player, with Newcastle also said to have been interested in the player before his move last summer.

The Magpies are reportedly targeting a winger ahead of next season and could be put in a stronger negotiating position if they seal Champions League football.

Barca manager Xavi appears has praised Raphinha in recent weeks, but with the club needing to cut their wage bill in order to start their summer spending, the ex-Leeds star could be one player who departs.

Speaking over the weekend as his side close in on the La Liga title, Xavi said: “Raphinha is having a great season and will continue to be important. I told him so personally the other day. I’m very happy with him. Furthermore, he doesn’t think the return of (Ousmane) Dembélé could detract too much from his role. They can play together.”

Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in October 2020 and enjoyed a successful two seasons with the club before securing his move to Barcelona last summer.

