Raphinha stars for Brazil as he plays role in three goals

Leeds United winger Raphinha produced a sensational display on his international debut for Brazil, coming off the bench to set up all three goals in a 3-1 victory in Venezuela.

Raphinha was named amongst the substitutes for the World Cup qualifier that took place in the early hours of Friday morning in Caracas but the Whites winger was brought on by boss Tite as Brazil trailed 1-0 at the break.

The Leeds star was Tite's first port of call from the bench despite the presence of options such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and exciting Ajax winger Antony.

Raphinha looked to have bagged an assist within 12 minutes of coming on as his inviting free-kick was headed home by Thiago Silva, only for the Chelsea defender to be flagged offside.

But there was no denying the Whites star in the 71st minute as his outswinging delivery from a corner was headed in by Marquinhos to make the contest all square.

The Leeds winger continued to cause chaos and then played an integral role as Brazil took the lead from the penalty spot with five minutes left.

The 24-year-old produced a surging run on a counter attack through the middle of the park and left a defender on his backside before playing in Junior who had also been brought on during the second half.

The Real Madrid star's shot was saved but the rebound fell to Gabi who was hacked down for a penalty which he then converted himself.

But Raphinha was still not done and bagged his second assist of the game in the sixth minute of added time when darting to the by line before sending in a precise pullback for Antony who was also on from the bench and could not miss from close range.

Lewis Bate reflects on goal for England U20s

Lewis Bate credited Leeds United team-mate Cody Drameh's reliable service as he scored his first goal for England Under 20s in a 1-1 draw with Italy at Chesterfield.

The midfielder, who joined the Whites from Chelsea in the summer, finished off a move that involved all three of Leeds' representatives in Andy Edwards' side as they drew 1-1 with the Italians.

Daniel Maldini, son of AC Milan and Italy legend Paulo, gave the visitors a first half lead before Drameh stormed down the right and sent in a cross that Sam Greenwood attempted to control, the ball falling kindly for Bate to fire in the equaliser.

"I loved it," said Bate.

"Scoring for England, it's my first goal for them so it's a special feeling. We didn't get the win but I think we deserved it. I enjoyed it.

"Cody running down the right as usual, I've been playing with him for a while now so I know to make the box when he's running because I know it's coming in. I'm surprised Sam didn't score it to be fair but it's fallen to me and I've slotted it away.

"Having Cody and Sam in the England team is great, we all know how each other play."

Three Lions U20s boss praises Whites

England Under 20s boss Andy Edward says his Leeds United players bring energy, character and a good mentality to the Young Lions side.

Lewis Bate, Sam Greenwood and Cody Drameh were all involved for England against Italy in a 1-1 draw at Chesterfield on Thursday night.

"I'm not privvy to everything that goes on at Leeds but they've been in the pathway for a while, they speak very highly of Leeds," he said.

"They bring great energy and fitness levels, they're strong, good characters, Sam, Joffy, Lewis and Cody. They're a credit to their club."

He added: "I thought it was an excellent game.

"We knew it would be a tough test against a good Italian side. To come away with a 1-1 draw, I wouldn't say we were satisfied because over the 90 minutes I thought we probably deserved to win the game.