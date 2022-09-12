Fans still following former Whites winger Raphinha on social media have spotted the player using a Leeds United club shop leash for his dog.

Despite sealing a £50 million transfer to Barcelona this summer, the Brazil international has been spotted by supporters using the item in a recent post uploaded to Instagram.

Twitter user @HarryMerrell_ said: “You can take a man out of Leeds but you can’t take Leeds out of a man,” while over 3,000 people liked a tweet spotlighting the 25-year-old’s pet accessory.

The post, depicting Raphinha, his newly-wed partner and their dog includes a ‘Leeds, Leeds, Leeds’ leash which the Barcelona forward has draped around his neck.

@Cloughy7 offered up a clever play on words: “All leads aren't we”.

Meanwhile, @davidlukemillie expressed their delight: “I think this is ace. He genuinely loved us. He’s at a top club and not forgotten us at all. Love it!”

Raphinha has begun the season with one goal and one assist across five matches since his switch to Catalonia.

CADIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10: Raphinha of Barcelona arrives at the stadium prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Cadiz CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on September 10, 2022 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barcelona remain unbeaten in all competitions so far during 2022/23.