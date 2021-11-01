The Brazilian wide man is making a name for himself as somewhat of a social media star among the Whites supporters.

Last week he took aim at Premier League match officials after a challenge from Wolves defender Romain Saiss went unpunished despite it resulting in him having to hobble out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

He played another starring role for Marcelo Bielsa's men on Sunday afternoon at Norwich City, bagging the opening goal in a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road.

Raphinha was seen celebrating with the travelling fans as he gave up his boots and match-worn shirt at the full-time whistle but his post-match antics were not finished there.

Taking to his personal Instagram afterwards, the 24-year-old shared a screenshot of an article from nearly three years ago involving opposition goalkeeper Tim Krul - who was between the posts in Norfolk.

The Canaries shot stopper made the antagonising claim in the Daily Mail that Leeds United were not Barcelona and therefore not to be feared ahead of Championship meeting between the two teams.

Raphinha, though, sent a response much to the amusement of fans despite it predating his arrival at the club: "No, we are not Barcelona. We are Leeds United."

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Getty

United's win was just their second victory of the new top flight campaign and piled more misery on their hosts.

Daniel Farke's men are yet to take three points this season and remain rock bottom of the Premier League with two points from 10 games.