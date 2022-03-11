Raphinha facing potential rapid Leeds United turnaround after fresh Brazil call
Leeds United winger Raphinha has received his latest Brazil call, including for a World Cup qualifier three days before a crunch Whites clash at Elland Road.
The Whites winger has been named in boss Tite's latest Selecao squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia at the end of this month.
Brazil have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup but Tite's side face a qualifier at home to Chile in an 11.30pm kick-off at the Maracana on Thursday, March 24 before an away fixture against Bolivia in La Paz the following week.
The Bolivia game is due to kick-off at half past midnight UK time in the early hours of Wednesday, March 30.
Both games fall in the upcoming international break but Leeds will be back in action at home to Southampton in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, April 2.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.