The Whites winger has been named in boss Tite's latest Selecao squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia at the end of this month.

Brazil have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup but Tite's side face a qualifier at home to Chile in an 11.30pm kick-off at the Maracana on Thursday, March 24 before an away fixture against Bolivia in La Paz the following week.

The Bolivia game is due to kick-off at half past midnight UK time in the early hours of Wednesday, March 30.

LATEST CALL UP: For Leeds United winger Raphinha, above, to the Brazil national side. Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images.

Both games fall in the upcoming international break but Leeds will be back in action at home to Southampton in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, April 2.