Raphinha explains key difference at Leeds United under Jesse Marsch compared to Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United winger Raphinha is currently the side's top scorer this season with ten goals across all competitions.

The Brazilian winger has found the net 16 times since joining the Whites in October 2020 and remains a strong contender to claim the club's Player of the Season award in what has been a testing campaign.

SLIDE: Raphinha celebrates with an attempted knee-slide after opening the scoring for Leeds United at Vicarage Road (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

During his time at Leeds, Raphinha has elevated his reputation to become one of Brazil's key attacking players and will likely play a part in their bid to lift a sixth World Cup title in Qatar later this year.

The 25-year-old has much to thank previous boss Marcelo Bielsa for, although he is also grateful to new head coach Jesse Marsch who has rekindled belief within the squad, Raphinha says.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Raphinha said: "I think that Jesse Marsch brought belief back to the players, not that Marcelo [Bielsa] couldn't do that, we just went on a bad run of form and that's what took belief away from us.

"I think he's brought in great ideas that help us, he's brought our belief back and he's got us getting results again.

"Individually, as a player that's pacey, I prefer to have space to run into - that was the case with Marcelo; also when I play for Brazil, it's a more open game. With Jesse it's different, there's less of that but I think it's great for players to be able to adapt to what a coach asks of them," Raphinha said.