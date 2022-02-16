The YEP understands that despite reports to the contrary, Victor Orta's dialogue with the Brazilian winger's representative Deco remains ongoing and the Whites believe that while an agreement isn't imminent, the negotiations are in a positive place.

Raphinha' s current deal runs until 2024 so Leeds are well protected and if push came to shove this summer they could command an eyewatering sum for the 25-year-old, but a new contract would give the player a salary that would better reflect his importance to the side.

The six goals and nine assists he contributed for Marcelo Bielsa's side in his first season of Premier League football after a £17m move from Rennes, have been followed by eight goals and two assists in the current campaign. He has carried the most attacking threat for the Whites in what has been a struggle of a season so far due to injuries and inconsistency, and taken on even more importance going forward during Patrick Bamford's prolonged absence.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bielsa has welcomed the club's attempts to secure the winger on a longer deal. Speaking in January, when Leeds rejected an expression of interest in Raphinha from West Ham United, Bielsa waxed lyrical about one of his star men.

He said: “I think it is a great decision [to agree a new deal] - Raphinha is the best player in the team in all the senses. Physically, he is the best, technically he is at the level of the best and the interpretation that he has of the game is very good, very wise. He is within the group of such a powerful nation as Brazil. He shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world. As a result, the decision of the club can only be valued.”

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both been linked with a move for Raphinha since he burst onto the Premier League scene and his emergence as a national team star with Brazil has only raised his profile further. It seems likely that, new contract or not, Leeds' resolve will be tested in the summer by at least one of his admirers.