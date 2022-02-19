Raphinha chief Leeds United threat but Manchester United trio rated main dangers to Whites
Cristiano Ronaldo is rated the main threat to Leeds United in Sunday's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.
The Red Devils are a shade of odds-on across the board and no bigger than 9-10 whereas Leeds can be backed at 16-5.
The draw is on offer at 3s in a game in which Ralf Rangnick's side are responsible for the first three players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Ronaldo at 9-2.
Edinson Cavani was next in the market at 5s but the Uruguayan striker is out injured meaning Marcus Rashford is second favourite at 6-1 followed by Bruno Fernandes at 32-5.
Raphinha is rated the most likely Leeds player to score first, the Brazilian star on offer at 17-2 and followed next by teenage teammate Joe Gelhardt at 9s, the same price as Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga.
Leeds record signing Rodrigo is then 19-2, ahead of Red Devils duo Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho who are both 10s.
Whites trio Dan James (11s), Tyler Roberts (12s) and Jack Harrison (13s) are then next.
A 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 39-5, followed by a 2-1 triumph for the visitors at 44-5 and then a 1-0 win for the Red Devils at 21-2.
Rangnick's side are 23-2 to record a 2-0 victory and a 2-1 verdict is rated the most likely scenario of Leeds taking all three points, on offer at 29-2.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.