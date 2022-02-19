Raphinha chief Leeds United threat but Manchester United trio rated main dangers to Whites

The Red Devils are a shade of odds-on across the board and no bigger than 9-10 whereas Leeds can be backed at 16-5.

The draw is on offer at 3s in a game in which Ralf Rangnick's side are responsible for the first three players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Ronaldo at 9-2.

Edinson Cavani was next in the market at 5s but the Uruguayan striker is out injured meaning Marcus Rashford is second favourite at 6-1 followed by Bruno Fernandes at 32-5.

MAIN DANGER: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, above, is favourite to score first in Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Raphinha is rated the most likely Leeds player to score first, the Brazilian star on offer at 17-2 and followed next by teenage teammate Joe Gelhardt at 9s, the same price as Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga.

Leeds record signing Rodrigo is then 19-2, ahead of Red Devils duo Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho who are both 10s.

Whites trio Dan James (11s), Tyler Roberts (12s) and Jack Harrison (13s) are then next.

A 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 39-5, followed by a 2-1 triumph for the visitors at 44-5 and then a 1-0 win for the Red Devils at 21-2.

Rangnick's side are 23-2 to record a 2-0 victory and a 2-1 verdict is rated the most likely scenario of Leeds taking all three points, on offer at 29-2.