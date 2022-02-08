The Brazilian wide man has gathered a long list of admirers across Europe thanks to his stunning form at Elland Road under Marcelo Biesla.

He made the £17m switch to West Yorkshire from Stade Rennes in October 2020 and hasn't looked back since, becoming one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

Raphinha has taken England's top tier by storm since his arrival, scoring 14 goals and recording 11 assists in his 49 top-flight appearances for Leeds to date.

West Ham were the latest team to be credited with interest in the Brazil international during the January transfer window while Liverpool and Bayern Munich have both been linked previously.

Leeds, though, have made no secret of their ambition to hand the 25-year-old an improved deal with his current contract due to expire in two years.

"I’ve got a contract until 2024, my head is totally here and focused on Leeds," the Brazilian told BBC Radio Leeds.

"As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad. I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Pic: Getty

"Contractual matters are for my agent, my focus is on making people happy with my football and doing as best as I can for Leeds."

Majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has made little secret of the club's acceptance that player sales will be necessary in future if they are to follow the Leicester City model.

Raphinha, though, was never going to leave last month despite obvious outside interest.

“It’s a great decision,” Bielsa said recently of discussions over an extension for his star man.

“Raphinha’s the best player in the team in all the senses. Physically he’s the best, technically he’s at the level of the best and his interpretation of the game is very wise.

“He’s within the group of such a powerful nation as Brazil, he shines in the Premier League and he has the attention of all the big clubs in the world.