Ralf Rangnick salutes 'special' Leeds United but eyes Whites weakness in Manchester United visit

Interim Red Devils boss Rangnick will face Leeds for the first time in Sunday's eagerly-awaited Roses derby between the Whites and Red Devils in West Yorkshire (kick-off 2pm).

Rangnick's side moved back into the Premier League's Champions League spots via Tuesday night's 2-0 victory at home to Brighton which sent the Old Trafford outfit back up to fourth.

Leeds are only six points clear of the drop zone in 15th place but Rangnick has saluted the Leeds style of play under boss Marcelo Bielsa and highlighted the need for his team to slow the hosts down in Sunday's clash in LS11.

PRAISE: For Leeds United from Ralf Rangnick, above, but the Manchester United boss is also eyeing a Whites weakness in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

But in an attempt to land what would be a 13th victory of the season, the Red Devils boss has also pointed out how Leeds have now shipped in 46 goals in 23 league games, the second worst defensive record behind Norwich City who have conceded 50.

"They are playing in a very special way in two aspects," said Rangnick of Leeds at his pre-match press conference.

"On the one hand side they are trying to play very fast, transitional football when they are in possession, give and go all the time, trying to play.

"Whenever they pass the ball to another player they are trying to increase the tempo of the game. That's one thing.

"The other thing is that they are very man orientated and this is probably a team that plays with the highest amount of momentum and speed and tempo and for us it's important that we don't allow them to play like that.

"On the other hand they have conceded quite a few goals, apart from Norwich they are the team with the highest amount of conceded goals so I think we know we are well prepared for that game.

"We will try to prepare the team in a way that we can play for 90/94 minutes and stick to the game plan."