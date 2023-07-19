Rangers boss confirms 'enquiries' for international midfielder in wake of Leeds United interest
The former Queens Park Rangers manager confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Glaswegian club have received enquiries for Kamara, who missed the midweek friendly defeat to Newcastle United at Ibrox.
Leeds are among the clubs credited with an interest in the 27-year-old Finland international with a £4 million transfer to Elland Road mooted as a possible destination.
“There’s been quite a few enquiries for Glen,” Beale told reporters regarding Kamara’s future, after Allan McGregor’s testimonial.
“We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he’s been ill the last few days so he didn’t come to Germany with us.
“He’s due to return to training in the coming days and that’ll be ongoing, the speculation.”
Kamara could follow Rangers stalwarts Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos out of Ibrox this summer, both of whom left the Scottish Premiership side after lengthy stints north of the border.
A former Arsenal academy player, Kamara joined Dundee FC before a £50,000 switch to Rangers in 2019. His contract runs for another two seasons but is expected to depart this summer.
Leeds have added Ethan Ampadu this week, who became the club’s first senior arrival of the summer window, and are anticipated to make further additions, particularly in central midfield, before the end of the transfer period in early September.