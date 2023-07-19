The former Queens Park Rangers manager confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Glaswegian club have received enquiries for Kamara, who missed the midweek friendly defeat to Newcastle United at Ibrox.

Leeds are among the clubs credited with an interest in the 27-year-old Finland international with a £4 million transfer to Elland Road mooted as a possible destination.

“There’s been quite a few enquiries for Glen,” Beale told reporters regarding Kamara’s future, after Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

Finland's midfielder Glen Kamara (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group H qualification football match between Finland and San Marino in Helsinki on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

“We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he’s been ill the last few days so he didn’t come to Germany with us.

“He’s due to return to training in the coming days and that’ll be ongoing, the speculation.”

Kamara could follow Rangers stalwarts Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos out of Ibrox this summer, both of whom left the Scottish Premiership side after lengthy stints north of the border.

A former Arsenal academy player, Kamara joined Dundee FC before a £50,000 switch to Rangers in 2019. His contract runs for another two seasons but is expected to depart this summer.