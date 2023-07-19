Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Rangers boss confirms 'enquiries' for international midfielder in wake of Leeds United interest

Leeds United transfer target Glen Kamara has been the subject of transfer enquiries, according to Rangers boss Mick Beale.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:10 BST- 1 min read

The former Queens Park Rangers manager confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Glaswegian club have received enquiries for Kamara, who missed the midweek friendly defeat to Newcastle United at Ibrox.

Leeds are among the clubs credited with an interest in the 27-year-old Finland international with a £4 million transfer to Elland Road mooted as a possible destination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s been quite a few enquiries for Glen,” Beale told reporters regarding Kamara’s future, after Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

Finland's midfielder Glen Kamara (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group H qualification football match between Finland and San Marino in Helsinki on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)Finland's midfielder Glen Kamara (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group H qualification football match between Finland and San Marino in Helsinki on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
Finland's midfielder Glen Kamara (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the UEFA Euro 2024 group H qualification football match between Finland and San Marino in Helsinki on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

“We gave him an extended break due to his international stuff in the summer and unfortunately he’s been ill the last few days so he didn’t come to Germany with us.

“He’s due to return to training in the coming days and that’ll be ongoing, the speculation.”

Kamara could follow Rangers stalwarts Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos out of Ibrox this summer, both of whom left the Scottish Premiership side after lengthy stints north of the border.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A former Arsenal academy player, Kamara joined Dundee FC before a £50,000 switch to Rangers in 2019. His contract runs for another two seasons but is expected to depart this summer.

Leeds have added Ethan Ampadu this week, who became the club’s first senior arrival of the summer window, and are anticipated to make further additions, particularly in central midfield, before the end of the transfer period in early September.

Related topics:Glen KamaraQueens Park RangersIbroxNewcastle UnitedAllan McGregor