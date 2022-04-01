Marsch and Hasenhuttl spent time together at the Southampton manager's former club Red Bull Leipzig who Marsch went on to manage and duo will now lock horns as opposing managers for the first time in Saturday's Premier League clash in West Yorkshire.

Marsch has taken six points from a possible 12 since replacing Marcelo Bielsa in the Whites dugout and Hasenhuttl believes Leeds are a good fit for Marsch given the American's style of play.

The Saints boss has plenty of respect for the new Whites boss and the start he has made but Hasenhuttl says there are particular areas in which his Saints side will look to make gains in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

RESPECT: From Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, above, for new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch but the Saints chief is eyeing Whites weakness in Saturday's clash at Elland Road. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

"Everyone can see the difference," said Hasenhuttl, asked about Leeds under Marsch so far and any changes that he had noticed and as quoted by Hampshire Live at his pre-match press conference.

"This team was known for a very man-oriented way of playing, now you see the opposite.

"I know Jesse from my time with Leipzig, he was there a few times visiting us and we had some good moments with him.

"We didn't work together, but we know each other and you can see this RB (Red Bull) history and you can see a few typical habits in our play.

"He has found a team that suits him with his way of playing football and this is the reason why he has had a good impact with this team.

“He’s an outstanding character, he’s very close to the players. It was interesting to hear his views on football and watch his development as a coach.

"It is not so easy to start in a German speaking country, but I think the step he made was absolutely good, with Salzburg, then Leipzig and now to the Premier League.

"It’s the right way to go.”

Asked how impressed he had been that Marsch had already picked up two league wins, Hasenhuttl reasoned: "I think we shouldn’t forget that at the end of the Bielsa time they had a lot of injury problems.

"You very often forget the circumstances behind why a team that was flying last year and had a fantastic finish but have struggled this season with massive injury problems they’ve had.

"So it's not a coincidence that now that that they have a few players coming back it's getting better and better.

"But, sure, there’s always momentum when there’s a change and a new manager comes in.

"The question is always how long it changes and how based on the fundamentals the changes are and how good they're working for in the longer term.

"You don't know if it's the right thing what you have done after two or three months. You learn after two or three years if it was the right way to go.

"But yes, the first fruits are good and it’s on us to show the weaknesses they still have because you can see that not everything is perfect with what they are doing – there are still things to learn which is normal.

"It's on us to show the weaknesses they still have."