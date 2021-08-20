Rafa Benitez highlights Marcelo Bielsa 'advantage' as Everton await Leeds United clash

Benitez was appointed as Carlo Ancelotti's successor in the Toffees hotseat back in June and took charge of his first competitive game of the Merseyside outfit through last weekend's Premier League hosting of Southampton.

Goals from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a 3-1 victory and a first away clash of the new season against Leeds at Elland Road is next.

Whites head coach Bielsa is now into his fourth year at Elland Road and Benitez says the length of the Argentine's spell in charge gives Leeds an automatic boost ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'ADVANTAGE': For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa in the eyes of new Everton boss Rafa Benitez, above, pictured during last weekend's 3-1 victory against Southampton at Goodison Park. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

"Obviously it's a different challenge," said Benitez, asked about facing Leeds and Bielsa on the back of last weekend's Saints success.

"I will say that normally when a manager has been in the job for some time, that's an advantage.

"When a new manager has come in, you need some time to put all of your ideas in the heads of the players and the understanding of what you want to do.

"But we cannot complain and we are happy with where we are and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players.

"We are progressing and we are working really hard so we will see.

"Obviously the teams of Bielsa are very intense and they work very hard.

"They run a lot and we will have to manage that, trying to do that so that we can challenge and match their intensity and at the same time trying to play well."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.