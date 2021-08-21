The Toffees led twice through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and Demarai Gray strike but Leeds hit back both times, firstly through Mateusz Klich and then Raphinha.

Asked if the draw was a case of two points dropped, Benitez told BBC Sport: "No not really. I think that we could have won.

"Obviously we had another chance to score the third goal and that could change everything but my feelings are that we were under pressure against a good team and then the team reacted well.

HAPPY: Everton boss Rafa Benitez was more than satisfied with his side after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

"The team was fighting for every single ball and little by little we had more control in the counter attacks and the transitions and we had more chances so I am really pleased with the way that we reacted and we approached the game and then the commitment of the players.

"It's what you are expecting at the beginning of the time.

"I said before, Marcelo Bielsa has been working with this team for three years, we have been six weeks.

"I am expecting that we will improve but I was really pleased with the way that we were doing things today."

Everton were twice denied a third goal when 2-1 up as Illan Meslier twice denied Calvert-Lewin at close range.

Benitez added: "We have had 17 attempts away from home and clear chances.

"These couple of chances and at the end we had a couple of shots that could have been even better.

"But overall I think that we did well against a good team.

"They were pushing and we reacted well so I am very happy at this moment and hopefully we can continue improving."

