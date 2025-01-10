Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s FA Cup visit of Harrogate Town.

Leeds United are heading for a first ever competitive fixture against Harrogate Town - but are the club’s fans up for the cup? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash at Elland Road including thoughts on an embarrassing risk and keeper requirement.

DAVID WATKINS

Thank heavens for a week off from the tensions and stresses of the Championship promotion race! The visit of League Two Harrogate Town gives us all a chance to draw breath. Well, almost.

The FA Cup third round has not been kind to Leeds over the years and frequent defeats to lower-league opposition have often upset our league momentum too. This game, against the Sulphurites, has the potential to create quite a stink if we get it wrong!

We played Harrogate, in pre-season and comfortably beat them 3-0 when we still had the services of Summerville, Georginio and Archie Gray.

Now, with all our regular bench fillers who are fit likely to feature this time, there is always the risk that a full strength Harrogate could spring an embarrassing surprise.

Karl Darlow will surely start, he would have done so anyway, but following the events in Hull, I’d guess it’s now a certainty.

We’ll likely see Charlie Crew, Sam Chambers and James Debayo too, while Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani, Mateo Joseph, Josuha Guilavogui and Isaac Schmidt could all usefully get game time if fit. Sam Chambers might fancy repeating his goal from that friendly game too.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Harrogate Town 2.

NEIL GREWER

This FA Cup third round game provides a break from the rigours of the Championship and an opportunity for Daniel Farke to give game-time to those requiring it whilst resting others.

However, wholesale changes are risky and Leeds must avoid the indignity of a loss to the neighbours from League Two. And after recent performances, Leeds need to put on a show. There really should only be one winner even with a changed team.

So what will Farke do? My suspicion is that Isaac Schmidt will start along with Joshua Guilavogui and Mateo Joseph as all need minutes. Ethan Ampadu requires match practice also. Those requiring a rest are Sam Bryam, Brenden Aaronson, Joe Rothwell and maybe Joe Rodon.

There has been sufficient rotation of wingers to keep all fresh, but I expect Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani to start. Sam Chambers may get an opportunity, especially if Gnonto or Ramazani play as the number 10.

And the burning question – I expect Karl Darlow to start between the posts. Farke has big decisions to make over the goalkeeping position for this game and beyond.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Harrogate Town 0.

ANDY RHODES

After the drama we’ve witnessed in the Championship in recent weeks, a home tie in the FA Cup should provide a welcome distraction.

Four dropped points from winning positions in the league means that Leeds’ rivals are once again right on their tails.

For Harrogate Town, meanwhile, this is a free hit at one of the big names. After a gruelling few weeks in the league, Daniel Farke will likely opt to rotate his squad once again.

That may mean a change in goal to protect Illan Meslier from further scrutiny. It’s not a secret that he makes mistakes and whether Leeds sign a new keeper or not, he needs a break. Largie Ramazani, Mateo Joseph and Isaac Schmidt may be other players Farke hopes to include from the start.

If Joseph can get on the scoresheet, it may boost his confidence in the league.

A fully-fledged FA Cup run may not be hugely beneficial to the Whites’ league ambitions but, in the short term, this game offers a very welcome change of pace.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Harrogate Town 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The league takes a well-earned rest and thoughts of the teams involved turns to the much-maligned FA Cup.

We even start the competition with a home tie, for a change against a local neighbour at the strangest time to kick off – 5.45pm on a Saturday night.

If you’ve not been to see Leeds, there is a good chance you’ll be able to get a ticket for this tie. Word is there are many left. Town have sold out all their allocation, as you would expect.

With the social media outcry after Hull it might be just a sensible idea to take out Illan Meslier of the starting XI and give either Karl Darlow or Alex Cairns their first start of the season. Largie Ramazani should also get 90 minutes as should forgotten-signing Isaac Schmidt. Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto could start too.

For certain, expect wholescale changes from the team that faced Hull City. Harrogate Town will be there to give a good account of themselves even though they are in the bottom four of League Two. They beat Barrow 2-0 away last weekend, their first win in six games.

I’m pretty sure, like most fans, I expect to be in the ‘pot’ for round four. Leeds by at least three goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Harrogate Town 1.

MIKE GILL

After a week of navel gazing and Illan Meslier bashing, Saturday’s Cup fixture comes as a welcome break for United and their fans.

It allows the Whites to stay settled on their lofty perch at the top of the Championship table for at least another week before Championship business resumes.

Older readers will remember when the third round of the FA Cup was the highlight of any January. To teams like Harrogate Town, it still is!

Town were founded in the same year as Leeds United, 1919, and were once led by former United director Bill Fotherby.

In 2011, Fotherby handed control of the club to current chairman Irving Weaver, who guided the club to the EFL fourth tier in 2020 when they defeated Notts County in the Play-Off Final. Simon Weaver, son of Irving, is the manager and Town are currently involved in a very tight looking relegation dogfight at the foot of League Two.

This is an opportunity for some United players to get valuable game-time and for others to showcase their skills in the ‘shop window’. For Town – it’s an adventure in the backyard of their illustrious neighbour.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Harrogate Town 0.