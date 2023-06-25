Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Quickfire double Leeds United boost expected for start of new season

A quickfire double Leeds United boost is expected for the start of the new campaign.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The fixtures for the new EFL season were unveiled on Thursday morning and Leeds were given an opening weekend assignment at home to Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 upon their return to the second tier. Leeds are odds on across the board to start the new campaign with a victory and a second quickfire success is then firmly envisaged in the midweek Carabao Cup tie that follows.

Thursday afternoon’s Carabao Cup first round draw handed Leeds a home tie against League One outfit Shrewsbury Town who the bookmakers expected to be beaten inside 90 minutes at Elland Road. The Whites are odds-on with every firm to beat the Shrews inside normal time and no bigger than 4-9 but as short as a 1-3. Shrewsbury can be backed at 8-1 to leave West Yorkshire with a victory and the draw is on offer at 4-1. As far as the Championship opener is concerned, Leeds are a best-priced 2-5 to beat Cardiff who are 17-2 to start with a victory. The draw is 4-1.

Leeds are currently joint second favourites to win next season’s Championship at a best-priced 8-1 along with Southampton. Leicester City are favourites at 6-1.

BACK TO BACKS: Leeds United will start the new season with two games in a row at Elland Road, above, in league and cup and two wins are envisaged. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.BACK TO BACKS: Leeds United will start the new season with two games in a row at Elland Road, above, in league and cup and two wins are envisaged. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
