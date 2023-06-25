Quickfire double Leeds United boost expected for start of new season
The fixtures for the new EFL season were unveiled on Thursday morning and Leeds were given an opening weekend assignment at home to Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6 upon their return to the second tier. Leeds are odds on across the board to start the new campaign with a victory and a second quickfire success is then firmly envisaged in the midweek Carabao Cup tie that follows.
Thursday afternoon’s Carabao Cup first round draw handed Leeds a home tie against League One outfit Shrewsbury Town who the bookmakers expected to be beaten inside 90 minutes at Elland Road. The Whites are odds-on with every firm to beat the Shrews inside normal time and no bigger than 4-9 but as short as a 1-3. Shrewsbury can be backed at 8-1 to leave West Yorkshire with a victory and the draw is on offer at 4-1. As far as the Championship opener is concerned, Leeds are a best-priced 2-5 to beat Cardiff who are 17-2 to start with a victory. The draw is 4-1.
Leeds are currently joint second favourites to win next season’s Championship at a best-priced 8-1 along with Southampton. Leicester City are favourites at 6-1.