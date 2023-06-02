Quick Weston McKennie return but injured Leeds United star absent in squad update

United’s Juventus loanee McKennie plus Whites team mates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were all named in the provisional USA squad for the CONCACAF Nations League games this summer when a 60-man list was unveiled earlier this month.

Adams was named in the provisional squad despite having been sidelined since the middle of March with a hamstring injury which required surgery and ended his season. But interim boss B J Callaghan has now reduced the squad to a 24-man training camp roster which still includes Aaronson and McKennie but not Adams although the final roster is not official until submitted to CONCACAF the deadline for which is no later than June 5.

Last season’s Juventus loanee McKennie and Aaronson both featured in United’s final game of the Premier League season on Sunday at home to Tottenham in which the day’s results left Leeds relegated to the Championship.

McKennie started whilst Aaronson was brought on as a second-half substitute and the pair will now join up with the USA squad just one week later in reporting to Los Angeles on Sunday for the training camp ahead of their CONCACAF final four clash against Mexico on Friday, June 16.

The US or Mexico will then take on the winner of the Panama-Canada sem-final in the championship match, while the two semi-final losers will play for third place. Both matches will be contested on Sunday, June 18.

Boss Callaghan said: “In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture. We’re excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the Concacaf Nations League title.”

Adams has not stepped out for Leeds since playing the full duration of the 2-2 draw at home to Brighton on March 11.