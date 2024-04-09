'Questions to answer' - Richard Keys gives Leeds United, Leicester and Ipswich promotion verdict
Presenter Richard Keys has given his take on a Championship promotion race that is as intriguing as it is tight. Just two points separate the current top three in the second tier, with third placed Leeds United dropping out of the automatic promotion spots on Saturday after their defeat at Coventry City.
They now sit a point behind Ipswich Town in the table, while Leicester City are a point closer to promotion and lead the way in the title race after their win over Birmingham City at the weekend. The Foxes had a 12-point cushion over the rest back in February, but after surrendering that due to poor form, they have now picked up two wins on the bounce and have the advantage of a game in hand.
As such, Enzo Maresca's side are the favourites for promotion, even after their recent Premier League charge, something Keys believes the club have 'serious questions to answer' for. Of course, anything can happen over the next few weeks and there could even be a turnaround this evening with both Leicester City and Leeds in action, Millwall and Sunderland being the respective opposition and Keys insists the promotion race is too tough to predict.
"The battle to get out of the Championship is fascinating now," the beIN Sports presenter wrote on his blog. "It’s impossible to call it - the race for automatic promotion - or a play-off place.
"How well have Ipswich done? The defeat at Norwich was untimely, but Kieran McKenna deserves a whole lot of praise for another terrific - whatever happens now.
"Leeds and Leicester are the other two jockeying for an automatic place. I’ve got to admit there’s something about Leicester's bid that I don’t like. It feels like 2003 all over again to me. Their promotion that year - after falling into administration - led to the current regulations about financial mis-management being brought in. Once again they’ve got some serious questions to answer about their finances."