Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenter Richard Keys has given his take on a Championship promotion race that is as intriguing as it is tight. Just two points separate the current top three in the second tier, with third placed Leeds United dropping out of the automatic promotion spots on Saturday after their defeat at Coventry City.

They now sit a point behind Ipswich Town in the table, while Leicester City are a point closer to promotion and lead the way in the title race after their win over Birmingham City at the weekend. The Foxes had a 12-point cushion over the rest back in February, but after surrendering that due to poor form, they have now picked up two wins on the bounce and have the advantage of a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such, Enzo Maresca's side are the favourites for promotion, even after their recent Premier League charge, something Keys believes the club have 'serious questions to answer' for. Of course, anything can happen over the next few weeks and there could even be a turnaround this evening with both Leicester City and Leeds in action, Millwall and Sunderland being the respective opposition and Keys insists the promotion race is too tough to predict.

"The battle to get out of the Championship is fascinating now," the beIN Sports presenter wrote on his blog. "It’s impossible to call it - the race for automatic promotion - or a play-off place.

"How well have Ipswich done? The defeat at Norwich was untimely, but Kieran McKenna deserves a whole lot of praise for another terrific - whatever happens now.