PULLED OUT - Harvey Elliott has returned to Liverpool having struggled with an injury during the England Under 21s camp, ahead of the Reds' visit to Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The 18-year-old spent the bulk of last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, scoring seven Championship goals and adding 11 assists in a successful spell under Tony Mowbray.

This season he has forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans, coming off the bench in the Premier League opener at Norwich and then starting the next two games against Burnley and Chelsea.

It was a problem he picked up during that game at Anfield that has forced him out of the Young Lions squad. He reported for international duty with the injury and after further assessment it was decided that he was unlikely to play any part against Kosovo so should return to Liverpool. Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon has also pulled out of the squad with a knock he sustained in training.

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is part of Lee Carsley's England Under 21s squad, who are peparing for the UEFA EURO qualifier at Stadium MK on Tuesday.

With Elliott out Klopp may turn to Naby Keita for Sunday's Elland Road meeting with Marcelo Bielsa's Whites, although the 26-year-old's involvement is unclear after an attempted coup in Guinea.

He was due to play in a World Cup Qualifier against Morocco on Monday but FIFA and the Confederation of African Football decided to reschedule the game following heavy gunfire in Guinea's capital Conakry.

"The current political and security situation in Guinea is very volatile and is closely monitored by FIFA and CAF,” a joint statement of the two bodies said on Sunday.

“In order to ensure the safety and security of the players and to protect all officials of the match between Guinea and Morocco, scheduled for Monday, September 6 in Conakry, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone this match.”

Although Keita is said to be 'safe and well' Liverpool are still yet to confirm when their player will make his return to England.

"We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management," said a club spokesperson.