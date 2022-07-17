For the first time on the Whites’ tour Down Under, a fixture took on the feel of a matchday, with shirts of the two Premier League teams visible throughout Brisbane ahead of the game.

Leeds’ time in Gold Coast was relatively low-key, only the community around the Cbus Super Stadium showing much of an awareness of Leeds’ presence and the game against Brisbane Roar, which attracted a 12,000-strong crowd.

Brisbane has been a different matter altogether, however, with supporters of both Leeds and Villa creating a presence throughout the city centre.

Closer to the ground, Caxton Street’s bars, pubs and eateries were packed with supporters, who mingled before and after Villa’s 1-0 win. In the ground Leeds fans congregated at the Caxton Street end, with their Villa counterparts packing the Milton Road end, although there was no concerted effort to segregate the two.

And despite the fractious nature of the game, which saw several rash tackles and Leeds' 16-year-old midfielder Archie Gray stretchered off, the atmosphere between the two fanbases remained convivial.

Queensland Police Service have commended them for their behaviour, revealing that the occasion passed off without a single arrest.

“Police were pleased with crowd behaviour, there were seven evictions and four move on directions issued,” a spokesperson told the YEP.

POLICE COMMENT - Queensland Police Service were pleased with the behaviour of Leeds United and Aston Villa fans in and around Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium. Pic: Getty

"No arrests were made.”