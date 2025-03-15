Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Leeds United highlights: Firpo and Bogle claw point back for league leaders at Loftus Road
The Whites will hope to banish all memory of last season’s trip to QPR which derailed the club’s automatic promotion hopes ahead of the final day.
This time around, Leeds go into this fixture top of the table - but not by much. The two-point cushion United hold over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United is a slender lead, while the four-point gap to Burnley in third could so easily be made up over the course of the next nine matches.
Leeds have the opportunity to put pressure on their two title rivals by clinching all three points in West London today.
Follow all the action as it happens right here. We’ll have arrivals and lineups during the build-up as well as all the goals and score updates throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds United LIVE
Key Events
- QPR Red card (Saito 90+3')
- Leeds 2-2 (Bogle 51')
- Leeds 2-1 (Fox OG 40')
- QPR 2-0 (Cook 30')
- QPR 1-0 (Saito 17')
VIDEO: Firpo goal
FT: QPR 2-2 Leeds United
A frantic end to that one but spoils shared. A point won from a losing position. Much better in the second half; Gnonto made a noticeable impact off the bench. A point ensures Leeds stay top throughout the int'l break.
90+4' Bogle yellow-carded for getting involved in the aftermath. Saito's foul a justified red, rakes his studs down the back of James' calf.
RED CARD
90+3'RED: Saito shown a straight red card for a foul on Dan James
Into stoppages
90' Six added minutes.
Important intervention
86' BLOCK! Struijk with a goal-saving tackle inside the Leeds penalty area from Jimmy Dunne. Meslier punches resulting corner clear but Leeds squander opportunity to break.
Substitutes
84' Subs: Madsen on; Anderson off. Ramazani on; Solomon off.
Solomon really not happy about it.
81' CHANCE! Solomon gets the ball to overlapping Firpo in the nick of time. Defender's trundling low cross finds Gnonto but he can't quite get enough on it to trouble Nardi. Wave after wave of attack. Frey then booked for a shirt-pull on Rothwell.
71' Struijk into the referee's notebook for a cynical foul on Smyth as QPR were breaking away.
Bogle's leveller
60' Paal into the book for chopping down Dan James, who'd knocked the ball past him.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL BOOOOOOGGGGGGLEEEEEEEE
51' Leeds draw level with a close-range finish from Bogle. Gnonto immediately into the thick of it with a through-ball for Dan James, forcing QPR defence to turn and face. James with a cross into the middle which is squeezed to Bogle who taps in. Impact.
Underway again for the second half
46' Gnonto on; Aaronson off.
A rare half-time substitution from Farke, cheered by the away support.
HT: QPR 2-1 Leeds United
Whites not at the races, getting outfought and beaten to second balls, as well as exhibiting some sloppy behaviour in possession. A few out there looking particularly leggy, this the third game in six days.
Into stoppages
45' Two added mins.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLL FIRPO 2-1
40' Solomon's low cross from the left flicked towards goal by Firpo but looks to take a touch on the way through from a QPR defender/GK. R's protesting the goal as Bogle, in an offside position, appeared to be interfering at back post - but goal stands.