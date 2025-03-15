Leeds United visit Loftus Road this afternoon to face Marti Cifuentes’ Queens Park Rangers outfit in one of the Championship’s early kick-offs.

The Whites will hope to banish all memory of last season’s trip to QPR which derailed the club’s automatic promotion hopes ahead of the final day.

This time around, Leeds go into this fixture top of the table - but not by much. The two-point cushion United hold over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United is a slender lead, while the four-point gap to Burnley in third could so easily be made up over the course of the next nine matches.

Leeds have the opportunity to put pressure on their two title rivals by clinching all three points in West London today.