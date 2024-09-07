Fresh from signing a new contract, Willy Gnonto has sized up Leeds United’s new promotion bid.

Gnonto penned a new four-year deal with Leeds on the morning of last weekend’s hosting of Hull City for a post-summer transfer window Leeds boost.

The Italian then made his fourth league start of the season to help Leeds to a 2-0 win against the Tigers which left Daniel Farke’s side fourth in the very early Championship table after four games played.

Despite amassing 90 points, Leeds had to settle for a third-placed finish in last season’s Championship campaign which ended in heartbreak via defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

Speaking to LUTV after penning his new deal, Gnonto admitted Leeds came up “short” last term but declared full confidence in the bid to make amends second time around as he declared that he too can reach higher levels.

"The goal is clear,” declared the Italian before heading off on international duty. "We fell short I can say last season. But we know that we have much quality in the team and we want to achieve it this year."

Assessing his own development, Gnonto reasoned: "Since the start, I felt like Leeds United was like a family. We had many ups and downs. We can fall out sometimes as well but that's like a family do.

"I felt at home since the start, the fans were with me, my team mates helped me through the start, I have had many teammates, many changes, but I feel like this is a good place to be and I feel like I can improve even more.

"I think it's been many ups and downs and going into this season I feel like it's important for me to find some consistency and I feel like the right place to do it is here so I am really happy and I can't wait to keep going with it."