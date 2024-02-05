Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrate victory at full-time following the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on February 02, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Here's how the YEP Leeds United jury the win over Bristol City

NEIL GREWER

It was a dominant performance by Leeds United at Bristol City with the only downside being the inability to convert chances (again!). This inefficiency in front of goal needs to change especially against better teams where victories can be turned into draws reducing our automatic promotion possibilities. This game should have been won by half-time – and won comfortably. But won it was – and I was delighted to see the smile return to Willy Gnonto’s face after scoring the goal which ultimately won the gameHe looks back on form so, for his goal, attitude and contribution to the team he is my man of the match. Bristol City threatened rarely and when they did, Illan Meslier produced a good save and had safe hands, aided by some resolute defending from his centre-backs who have formed a formidable partnership. In midfield, Ilia Gruev was always available to take a pass and never gave the ball away. He looks a very reliable and tidy player. Finally massive credit must go to Daniel Farke for all he has done to get Leeds into this position, given the numerous difficulties the club have faced since last season

Man of the match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

At the start of what looks on paper to be a tricky month of fixtures, Leeds United began with the perfect game in Bristol.With the world knowing that a win would take Leeds into the top two, the players appeared to respond with a blistering performance. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto all looked driven by the possibility of finishing the day in the automatic promotion places and they were key to the victory. Rutter in particular was the one creating the chances. On another day, Summerville might have scored three, but Gnonto’s second goal of the season will certainly do. There was the fear that, with only a one-goal lead, United might concede, but that rarely looked like happening. Connor Roberts will have a job on his hands ousting Archie Gray from the right-back position. When players come back to full fitness Daniel Farke will have some big decisions to make but, as the fixtures begin to pile up once again, competition for places may prove pivotal.

Man of the match: Georginio Rutter.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, I must admit I thought that was going to be much tougher than it proved to be. The 1-0 scoreline hardly tells the story of another game in which Leeds pretty much dominated the whole 90 minutes. Bristol had one chance early in the game when Ethan Ampadu came to the rescue with a block tackle and one midway through the second half when Illan Meslier saved a weak shot with his legs but that was the sum total of the Bristol attacks that came anywhere near to worrying Leeds. For our part, it was a comfortable night although our familiar failing of not being able to finish off several big chances was there for all to see once again.A Crysencio Summerville solo break from halfway should have started the scoring but his lob was just not high enough to beat the Robins’ keeper O’Leary. Then Paddy Bamford skated around the outside of the home defence to set up Georginio Rutter but his close-range effort was parried over the bar. The goal came within two minutes of the second half and was a fine piece of work from Willy Gnonto, ghosting in on the blind side of two defenders to lash the ball left-footed past O’Leary. Truth be told it looked easy for Leeds and we could easily have come away with a three or four-goal margin.

Man of the match: Every one of the Leeds team, this was very much a team effort.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United continued on their great start to 2024 with another win, that’s five out of five in the league and only Preston have scored against us.The 1-0 scoreline was scant reward for a very good performance with only poor finishing letting the team down. By the break, Leeds should have been out of sight but decent goalkeeping by Max O’Leary kept out Crysencio Summerville when he was clean through and he also saved Georginio Rutter’s effort at his near post. Bristol City offered nothing much in attack. Within minutes of the second half starting, Leeds were one up. Junior Firpo’s cross-field ball was dummied by Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto came in from the right wing to take the ball and beat O’Leary with a powerful shot. He celebrated like it was a cup final winning goal in front of the away section. Summerville was wide with two efforts and was desperately unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet as Leeds dominated possession throughout most of the half. Bristol did have a 15-minute spell in which Illan Meslier denied substitute Anis Mehmeti but that was their only shot on target for the 90 minutes played.

Man of the match: All the team deserve it.

MIKE GILLA

A quality signing in Connor Roberts on deadline day was followed by a dominant display and the rebirth of Willy Gnonto. Of course it was one of those games where the Whites should have buried more of their chances but even before they took the lead just after half-time they looked so in control that a win was going to be the likely outcome. Crysencio Summerville was in irrepressible form, his lightning runs and interventions caused panic in the Robins’ defenceOn another day he would have had bagged a hat-trick. Georginio Rutter worked hard as always and how Leeds didn’t end up with a penalty, only the referee knows. Willy Gnonto’s goal, when it did come, was very well taken and thoroughly deserved. The young Italian has had a crisis of confidence but he has been redeemed by the firm-but-fair management of Daniel Farke. Let’s hope our manager can work the same magic with Charlie Cresswell. The defence was flawless and best of all, the result was enough to cause Ipswich Town to have a wobble at Preston North End.