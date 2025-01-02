Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke still believes the January transfer window will be a quiet one at Elland Road unless extenuating circumstances force the Whites into the market.

Leeds and Farke are unlikely to sanction incoming business this month given the existing squad has assumed top spot in the Championship after 25 matchdays.

Farke spoke after the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day about the possibility of signings in January, repeating his previous statement that he anticipates the month to be quiet on the transfer front. However, he did add that Leeds are not 'naive' to the fact a situation may arise which can only be resolved by the addition of a new face, as was the case following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev earlier this season, necessitating Josuha Guilavogui's arrival on a free transfer.

"Quality players always help and to add a quality player with good character is always good," Farke said. "But I'm not a big friend of doing too much in January. Of course if you're forced or if something is missing, [business is possible] but if you're top of the table there can't be too much wrong."

Despite surrendering their lead against Blackburn in the 90th minute on January 1, United did in fact extend their lead at the top over Burnley and Sheffield United, both of whom failed to win their New Year's Day fixtures.

Chris Wilder's Blades are highly likely to do business this month as his injury-hit squad have begun to creak under the pressure of a demanding festive schedule. Burnley, meanwhile, have already added defender Oliver Sonne from Danish club Silkeborg. Farke, though, believes additions, while appealing to supporters, can sometimes disrupt the rhythm of a squad.

"When you do too much business it can disturb the spirit and the vibe. They're pretty tight, everyone chips in. I like this, I don't like when the group is too big. Once everyone is fit and you have four for one position it could be negative for the spirit and togetherness.

"You can't allow yourself to be too naive to not stay awake if there is perhaps an opportunity," the 48-year-old added.