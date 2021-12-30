The Clarets are scheduled to provide United's next Premier League opponents in West Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon but Burnley are also in action on Thursday night away at Manchester United.

Top scorer Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Ashley Barnes (thigh) and Connor Roberts (ill) were all known to be doubtful for the contest at Old Trafford but the trio were joined on the sidelines by Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Kevin Long - all of whom have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed by boss Sean Dyche ahead of kick-off.

QUADURPLE BLOW: For Burnley boss Sean Dyche. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

