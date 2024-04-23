QPR vs Leeds United early injury news as 4 ruled out and 2 doubts

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night, facing a quick turnaround following Monday night’s big away win over Middlesbrough. The Whites went behind early against Boro but fought back and wound up winning 4-3, moving into the top two, where they hope to stay between now and the end of the season.
Ipswich Town have a game in hand, which they will play next week, while Leeds will also play first this weekend, facing QPR away from home on Friday. Ahead of the Whites’ trip to the capital, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both teams.
1. Joe Rodon - Likely Fit
Farke has said: "Not so much Joe Rodon, just a hit on his calf."
2. Dan James - Out
The winger will not be available for Friday after suffering an abdominal tear and cartilage injury in the latter stages of Monday's win over Boro. Will be assessed further next week.
3. Connor Roberts - Doubt
Roberts has a muscular issue and may well miss out.
4. Pascal Struijk - Out
Struijk is out for the season after undergoing groin surgery.
5. Michael Frey - Out
Frey is expected to remain out until early May.
6. Rayan Kolli - Out
Kolli is also out until May.
