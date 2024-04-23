QPR vs Leeds United early injury news as 4 ruled out and 2 doubts

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and QPR ahead of Friday night’s Championship clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 19:30 BST

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night, facing a quick turnaround following Monday night’s big away win over Middlesbrough. The Whites went behind early against Boro but fought back and wound up winning 4-3, moving into the top two, where they hope to stay between now and the end of the season.

Ipswich Town have a game in hand, which they will play next week, while Leeds will also play first this weekend, facing QPR away from home on Friday. Ahead of the Whites’ trip to the capital, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both teams.

Farke has said: "Not so much Joe Rodon, just a hit on his calf."

1. Joe Rodon - Likely Fit

The winger will not be available for Friday after suffering an abdominal tear and cartilage injury in the latter stages of Monday's win over Boro. Will be assessed further next week.

2. Dan James - Out

Roberts has a muscular issue and may well miss out.

3. Connor Roberts - Doubt

Struijk is out for the season after undergoing groin surgery.

4. Pascal Struijk - Out

Frey is expected to remain out until early May.

5. Michael Frey - Out

Kolli is also out until May.

6. Rayan Kolli - Out

