Leeds reclaimed top spot with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Millwall which sent Daniel Farke’s side two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and four clear of third-placed Burnley. QPR were in action the previous night, the Rs falling to a third consecutive league loss through a 2-1 reverse at Middlesbrough in which the club were dealt a big injury blow. Four days later, QPR will welcome Leeds for a Saturday lunchtime 12.30pm kick-off for which both teams have key men out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides.
1. Jonathan Varane (doubt)
QPR's defensive midfielder Varane missed last weekend's clash at West Brom due to a "minor injury" and the 23-year-old was again missing for the midweek contest at Boro. Photo: Nigel Roddis
2. Rayan Kolli (doubt)
Young Rs forward Kolli has missed his side's last six games, the club announcing before last month's hosting of Blackburn Rovers that the 20-year-old had suffered an injury and that his anticipated return would be in March. Yet to return though so an obvious doubt. Photo: Jaimi Joy
3. Isaac Schmidt (doubt)
Versatile Whites full-back Schmidt missed the midweek clash against Millwall due to feeling unwell but Schmidt was back in training on Thursday and Whites boss Daniel Farke has said he could now be a topic for the squad. An element of doubt but expected to be back. Photo: George Wood
4. Ilias Chair (out)
A hammer blow. Rs star man Chair suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday night's clash at Boro which forced him off in the 55th minute. A follow-up scan is required in seven to ten days, at which point the club will have a clearer timeline for his return. Photo: Mike Hewitt
5. Zan Celar (out)
QPR's Slovenia international forward Celar suffered a hamstring injury in December's 3-0 win at home to Norwich City. The blow was set to leave the 25-year-old facing an unspecified period of time out and Celar has yet to return. The club said at the start of the month that the striker was progressing well and increasing his loading as he works towards rejoining team training. Photo: Jaimi Joy
6. Sam Field (out)
Rs player Field suffered an ankle injury in last month's clash at Portsmouth. It is expected that the blow will keep the 26-year-old midfielder out for between six to nine weeks. Photo: Zac Goodwin