Leeds reclaimed top spot with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Millwall which sent Daniel Farke’s side two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and four clear of third-placed Burnley. QPR were in action the previous night, the Rs falling to a third consecutive league loss through a 2-1 reverse at Middlesbrough in which the club were dealt a big injury blow. Four days later, QPR will welcome Leeds for a Saturday lunchtime 12.30pm kick-off for which both teams have key men out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides.