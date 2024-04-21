QPR boss sends Leeds United 'all-in' warning ahead of critical Championship clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes expects to see his side go 'all-in' in order to secure survival against Leeds United on Friday night. The West London outfit took a huge step towards sealing a place in next season's Championship on Saturday, as they saw off Preston North End 1-0 at Loftus Road.

That win was enough to take QPR up to 18th in the Championship table, but Sheffield Wednesday's win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon means they remain just four points above the drop zone. As such, while relegation looks unlikely for QPR at this point, they know one more win would be enough to make sure of their second tier status for another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rs have struggled on home soil all season with their win over Preston being just their sixth in front of their own supporters. Cifuentes wants his side to build on Saturday's result, though, by seeing off Leeds and getting over the survival line in their last home outing of the campaign.

“Right now it looks like a big step forward," Cifuentes said about the club's chances of survival on Saturday night. “But whatever happens in the next games, I think the kind of mindset – the winning culture we need in this club – means that we are going to try to keep winning until the end of the season.

“My mindset is that of course today we took a big step forward in the right direction but until the job is done it’s not done, so we need to make sure that we go into the last two games all-in.