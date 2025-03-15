QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has had his say on Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes will never forget humbling Leeds United at Loftus Road in 2024 but has warned his side to expect the Championship's best today.

Leeds' automatic promotion hopes all-but disappeared with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of QPR, who celebrated securing their Championship status.

This time round QPR are not in the same mood, having lost four in a row, and Cifuentes makes no bones of Leeds' ability.

"The memories from last season's game here against Leeds will remain with us forever, but the most important game for me - and for the team - is always the next one," wrote Cifuentes in his matchday programme notes.

"We need to look forward and be aware that Leeds will come here on top form. The table doesn't lie, they are a quality team with a quality manager. They have been the best team in the league so far, very steady and with players that can make the difference in every part of the pitch. Hopefully we can see a good football game between two sides that try to play attacking football for their fans."

With that said, however, Cifuentes insists Leeds are not perfect and QPR need to hone in on where they can find joy against Daniel Farke's side.

“We look at them, try to understand what their strengths are, but especially focus on what their weaknesses are, because all the teams in the world have some weaknesses,” he said.

“We find some areas that we think we can use. We need to look at how we can exploit those areas. Obviously they are doing really well but at the same time we must understand that we are good enough to compete against anyone when we are at the top of our game.”

Farke, meanwhile, is not focusing on QPR's most recent form but their ability to make life difficult for teams at Loftus Road.

“We know it is a difficult, difficult task and I know it is a good side, especially their home record,” he said. “They lost, obviously, a bit unlucky their last home game was one goal, but before that they had really good results.

“Their second-last home game was a 4-0 win, for example, as well. So we know that, especially at home, QPR is a really, really dangerous side and we have to be ready and at the top of our game to give ourselves a chance.”

Leeds sit top of the table going into the game thanks to Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Millwall and have the chance to pull five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and seven clear of Burnley in third.

The Clarets travel to Swansea City for a 3pm kick-off today and the Blades make the short trip to Hillsborough for a Sheffield derby against bitter rivals Wednesday in a Sunday lunch-time affair.