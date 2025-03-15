Leeds had the chance to move five points clear in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR.

Leeds United recovered from a first-half double blow to take a 2-2 draw from Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at QPR which featured a rare change and late red card.

Victory at Loftus Road would have sent Daniel Farke's side five points clear in pole position but Leeds left themselves with a mountain to climb after going 2-0 down in the first half.

The Whites, though, fought back to seal a 2-2 draw which extended their lead at the top of the table to three points but having played one more game than second-placed Sheffield United.

The second-placed Blades and third-placed Burnley now have the chance to make ground with this weekend’s games in hand, the Clarets now five points behind the Whites in third place.

Leeds made a bright start but it took until the eighth minute for their first attempt at goal as Joel Piroe lashed a powerful half-volley over the bar from the edge of the box.

The Whites were dominating possession but QPR went ahead just after the quarter hour mark as Koki Saito cashed in on a poor pass from Brenden Aaronson to the left of his own box.

The American attempted to find Jayden Bogle in a bid to clear but Saito intercepted and produced a clinical whipped finish into the far right corner of the net.

Leeds looked to respond and continued to dominate possession but without threatening Rs keeper Paul Nardi.

But the Rs were having no such trouble at the other end and the hosts doubled their lead on the half hour mark amid terrible Whites defending.

A simple one two worked space for Paul Smyth on the right flank and the attacker swung in a cross towards Steve Cook who was completely unmarked and able to loop home a simple header into the far right corner.

Leeds suddenly had a mountain to climb and another Whites attack was wasted as Jayden Bogle smashed an ambitious effort from the edge of the box over the bar.

Daniel Farke's side finally pulled a goal back in the 40th minute as Manor Solomon's low cross after a neat Joel Piroe pass produced a Morgan Fox own goal, the Rs defender getting the final touch after a flick from Junior Firpo amid QPR protests for offside.

But more poor defending then led to another chance for the hosts as another cross picked out Michael Frey who sent a free header straight at Illan Meslier who saved.

Leeds entered the break 2-1 down and Farke made a rare half-time substitution in hooking off Aaronson as Willy Gnonto was brought on.

But the Rs threatened just two minutes after the restart through Frey who smashed in a low shot from the right side of the box which whistled just past the left hand post.

Leeds gradually got going and an inviting cross from Solomon flew through the area before the hosts cleared.

But the Whites drew level in the 50th minute through Bogle after fine work from substitute Gnonto carved open the Rs defence.

The Italian played a beautiful pass through the back line which set away Dan James whose cross led to a close range finish from Bogle who arrived on the scene on the follow up after Nardi had denied Piroe.

QPR nearly hit straight back from a long throw but Leeds were saved by Illan Meslier who denied Cook at close range.

At the other end, only a desperate clearance saved QPR as a Firpo delivery flew across the box.

From a Joe Rothwell free-kick, Pascal Struijk's header was easily dealt with by Nardi as it looped towards the top left.

After more good work from Gnonto, a fine cross from Bogle was just about dealt with by Jimmy Dunne as the Whites pressure increased.

Another desperate clearance, this time from Kenneth Paal, prevented Gnonto from sweeping home from a Firpo cross.

With just six minutes left, Farke made a second change as Largie Ramazani was brought on to replace Solomon who was clearly fuming at being taken off.

QPR, though, were next to threaten and only a big block from Struijk prevented Dunne from converting from a long throw.

As the clock reached the 88th minute, Tanaka slipped as he attempted to convert from the edge of the box amid more Whites pressure.

Halfway through six minutes of added time, QPR were reduced to ten men as goalscorer Saito was shown a straight red for a nasty challenge on Dan James from behind.

Leeds then survived a late scramble as neither side were able to find a winner.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Solomon (Ramazani 84), Aaronson (Gnonto 46), Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Debayo, Schmidt, Byram, Gruev, Guilavogui, Joseph.