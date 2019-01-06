Leeds United celebrate at QPR

QPR 2 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites crash out of the FA Cup

Leeds United's young guns were handed an early exit from the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon as Marcelo Bielsa's side fell to a 2-1 defeat at QPR.

But how did our Phil Hay rate the performance? Take a look below...

His position in the team is under scrutiny but he came up with several excellent saves, which stopped QPR getting comfortable. 8/10

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

His position in the team is under scrutiny but he came up with several excellent saves, which stopped QPR getting comfortable. 8/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Has already shown himself to be a very rounded youngster and he did well against a big threat in Oteh. 7/10

2. Jamie Shackleton

Has already shown himself to be a very rounded youngster and he did well against a big threat in Oteh. 7/10
Getty
other
Buy a Photo
The organisation in Bielsas defence was always likely to be iffy and QPR made the most of the moments when his backline went to pieces. 6/10

3. Luke Ayling

The organisation in Bielsas defence was always likely to be iffy and QPR made the most of the moments when his backline went to pieces. 6/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the right place to equalise but his early booking put him on a tightrope and QPRs pace was threatening to draw him into more fouls. Subbed at the interval. 6/10

4. Aapo Halme

In the right place to equalise but his early booking put him on a tightrope and QPRs pace was threatening to draw him into more fouls. Subbed at the interval. 6/10
Getty
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4