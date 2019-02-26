QPR 1 Leeds United 0: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to defeat at Loftus Road Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road in the Championship on Tuesday evening - but how did we rate the performance? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores... 1. Kiko Casilla His efforts were in vain but the saves from Wells and Osayi-Samuel were the mark of a quality shot-stopper. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling The first half suited him and his ball-winning was effective before the break. One of the better players on the night. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Did a tonne of work and the pressure QPR managed to put on Leeds was down to a loss of control in midfield. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper Couldnt get back to stop Luongos delivery for the goal, although it was Phillips who let the Australian get to the byline. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4