'Put on a show' - Brazilian media reacts to Leeds United star Raphinha's display against Paraguay
Leeds United star Raphinha 'put on a show' in Brazil's 4-0 rout of Paraguay in World Cup Qualifying, delighting his nation's media.
The 25-year-old winger scored a in the first half, had a goal chalked off by VAR for handball, hit the post and dazzled with his dribbling before limping off with what looked like cramp, following a rash second half challenge on him.
MSN Brazil said the Whites player 'put on a show' while Goboesporte rated him as eight out of 10, adding: "He had a lot of action in the first half, he scored in a goal that ended up being disallowed and then he scored a beautiful goall, getting rid of his marker. He also missed a goal when he got the ball wrong in a cross by Vini Jr. He struck the post and had a good second half too. He left in the 35th minute of the second half."
UAI described Raphinha as Brazil's best attacker in the early stages.
Their report said: "Raphinha, by the way, was the most dangerous player in Brazil in the initial stage. After missing a goal under the posts, the sprinter dribbled past Junior Alonso, ex-Atlético, and hit hard and low, to beat Antony Silva and make it 1-0."
ESPN Brazil believe Raphinha is growing more and more assured of a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar thanks to his performances for Tite.
They said: "He would have opened the scoring in the second minute, but the referee disallowed the move with VAR after the striker handled the ball. Raphinha missed a goal inside the box, shooting over, but he didn't waste his third chance. The Leeds United player has been consolidating himself as one of Tite's surprises and is increasingly guaranteed at the World Cup."
Raphinha's fellow goalscorer Antony, meanwhile, says it matters not who is finding the net because while Tite's attackers are in form it inspires everyone.
"That's the intention," he said.
"Raphinha, Vini Jr, Rodrygo, it doesn't matter who [is playing well], but it's putting this flea behind the ear, because it's a healthy dispute, it's everyone working, conquering space, always respecting the teammate next door. I'm happy to see Rodrygo scoring, Raphinha scoring, and me too. Now it's time to get on with the work."