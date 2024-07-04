Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window gathers pace

The summer transfer window is up and running and Leeds United have their first signing in the bag. Joe Rodon spent last season on loan with the Whites and he has now completed the permanent switch from Tottenham to Elland Road.

Unfortunately Archie Gray has gone the opposite way, with the youngster joining the top flight outfit for £40m. Gray is Leeds' first major departure this summer but he might not be the last with a raft of players being linked away from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Leeds look to do business and add to their squad, we round-up some of the latest news and rumours.

Gray's Tottenham boost

Archie Gray's hopes of regular game time at Spurs this season could be about to get a boost. Of course, the 18-year-old is a midfielder by trade and he will be hoping to get chances to play in the middle of the park.

However, he's shown his versatility by spending much of last season playing as a right-back and Spurs could be set to make use of that, with the club willing to let Emerson Royal leave the club this summer. That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims AC Milan are keen on a move for the full-back, with the Londoners asking for a fee in the region of €25m.

The Brazilian made 22 appearances in the Premier League last season, sharing the right-back role with Pedro Porro, and his exit could lead to full-back opportunities for Gray, it seems. Spurs aren't exactly short of options in the middle of the park, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma among those pushing for game time this season but Gray will certainly fancy his chances of being able to force his way into the midfield reckoning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodman's Rodon verdict

Don Goodman believes the signing of Joe Rodon stands Leeds in good stead for a push for promotion at the second time of asking. Rodon was part of a backline that kept 20 Championship clean sheets last season, with the defender starting all but four league games for the club.

Leeds had competition for his signature as the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town were linked with the Wales international, but the Whites have managed to secure the defender on a deal until 2028 and Goodman believes the deal puts Leeds on the front foot.

"Central defence was certainly an area that needed plugging for Leeds,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “Ipswich Town last season are a rare exception, but usually if you want promotion to the Premier League you have to have one of the strongest defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad